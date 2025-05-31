news
RHEL and Open Hardware
RHEL
Web Pro News ☛ AlmaLinux 10.0 “Purple Lion” Released with RHEL Compatibility
The enterprise Linux landscape has witnessed a significant milestone with the release of AlmaLinux OS 10.0, codenamed “Purple Lion,” announced on May 27, 2025, by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.
This latest iteration of the open-source, community-driven operating system positions itself as a robust, forever-free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10, maintaining full binary compatibility while introducing subtle yet meaningful improvements tailored for specific user segments.
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ White LED Turning Purple: Analyzing A Phosphor Failure
White LED bulbs are commonplace in households by now, mostly due to their low power usage and high reliability. Crank up the light output enough and you do however get high temperatures and corresponding interesting failure modes. An example is the one demonstrated by the [electronupdate] channel on YouTube with a Philips MR16 LED spot that had developed a distinct purple light output.
Hackaday ☛ Making A Treadmill Into A 3D Printer
A treadmill-style bed can be a great addition to a 3D printer. It allows prints to be shifted out of the build volume as printing continues, greatly increasing the size and flexibility of what you can print. But [Ivan Miranda] and [Jón Schone] had a question. Instead of making a treadmill to suit a 3D printer, what if you just built a 3D printer on top of a full-size treadmill?
Web Pro News ☛ Rocky Linux 10 Embraces RISC-V for Open Computing
In a significant stride for the open-source community and the broader enterprise computing landscape, Rocky Linux has announced official support for the RISC-V architecture in its upcoming Rocky Linux 10 release.
This move, detailed in a recent blog post on the Rocky Linux website, positions the operating system as a key player in the growing ecosystem of RISC-V, an open-standard instruction set architecture that promises to reshape the future of hardware and software integration with its flexibility and cost-effectiveness.
The decision to support RISC-V is not merely a technical update but a strategic alignment with the industry’s push toward open and scalable computing solutions. Rocky Linux, designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Enterprise Linux, is stepping into a space where innovation in hardware architectures demands equally adaptable software. As reported by AlternativeTo, Rocky Linux 10 will offer out-of-the-box compatibility with platforms like VisionFive 2 and QEMU, ensuring that developers and enterprises can experiment with and deploy RISC-V systems without the friction of compatibility issues.
