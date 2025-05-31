RHEL and Open Hardware

In a significant stride for the open-source community and the broader enterprise computing landscape, Rocky Linux has announced official support for the RISC-V architecture in its upcoming Rocky Linux 10 release.

This move, detailed in a recent blog post on the Rocky Linux website, positions the operating system as a key player in the growing ecosystem of RISC-V, an open-standard instruction set architecture that promises to reshape the future of hardware and software integration with its flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

The decision to support RISC-V is not merely a technical update but a strategic alignment with the industry’s push toward open and scalable computing solutions. Rocky Linux, designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Enterprise Linux, is stepping into a space where innovation in hardware architectures demands equally adaptable software. As reported by AlternativeTo, Rocky Linux 10 will offer out-of-the-box compatibility with platforms like VisionFive 2 and QEMU, ensuring that developers and enterprises can experiment with and deploy RISC-V systems without the friction of compatibility issues.