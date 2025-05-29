news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu Fixes Vanishing Install Button in Software Updater - OMG! Ubuntu —

Perhaps it was upset? On the one hand, it’s code, so no. On the other, the install button does only vanish if updates are bulk deselected when Ubuntu Pro package updates are listed but greyed out because Ubuntu Pro isn’t enabled. Maybe the OS was taking that personally…

Who found the issue? An Ubuntu user who, in both noticing and filing a bug about this, outed themselves as not l33t enough to use apt from the command line—pull a party popper; the first use of the word “l33t” anywhere on the internet since April 2013.

Did they try turning it off and on again? Funny. But yes: you have to restart Software Updater to get it to show up again — at least, show up until you next deselect all packages and then the cycle repeats.