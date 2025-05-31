news
Navidrome 0.56 Music Server & Streamer Brings Major Overhaul
Navidrome, a lightweight, self-hosted music server and streaming service, has just unveiled version 0.56, which includes an extensive set of new features, critical security fixes, and notable improvements to the user experience.
This release prioritizes security, with a key fix addressing a potential SQL injection vulnerability in artist role filtering. This patch mitigates a serious risk and is set to receive a formal CVE designation soon.
Additionally, the ability to modify transcoding configurations has been tightened, restricting changes exclusively to admin users to prevent unauthorized tampering.