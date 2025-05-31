news
today's howtos
Own HowTo ☛ How to change user password on Linux
passwdon GNU/Linux is a command that allows you to change the password of your own account, and other users too.
passwdis integrated in Linux, so you don't need to install any other tool in order to use this command.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Odoo 17 on Debian 13
This blog post will show you how to install Odoo 17 on Debian 13 OS. Odoo is an open-source ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software in Python and JavaScript that seamlessly integrates multiple business applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Btop on openSUSE
System monitoring has evolved dramatically from the basic command-line tools of the past. While traditional utilities like top served their purpose, modern GNU/Linux administrators need more sophisticated monitoring solutions that provide better visualization and interactive capabilities. Enter btop—a revolutionary terminal-based resource monitor that transforms how we observe system performance.
ID Root ☛ Iotop Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
System performance bottlenecks can cripple even the most powerful GNU/Linux servers. Among the most common culprits is excessive disk input/output (I/O) activity that slows applications to a crawl. When your web server responds sluggishly or database queries take forever to complete, identifying the root cause becomes critical for maintaining optimal system performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable SELinux on AlmaLinux 10
Security-Enhanced GNU/Linux (SELinux) serves as a robust mandatory access control system integrated into AlmaLinux 10, providing an additional layer of protection beyond traditional discretionary access controls. While SELinux significantly enhances system security, certain scenarios may require administrators to temporarily or permanently disable this security framework.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Date and Time on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to set date and time on AlmaLinux 10. Proper date and time configuration forms the backbone of any reliable GNU/Linux system. AlmaLinux 10, as an enterprise-grade distribution, requires precise temporal settings for optimal performance, security, and operational efficiency.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Squid Proxy Cache on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Squid Proxy Cache on Fedora 42. Squid proxy cache stands as one of the most reliable and feature-rich caching proxy solutions available for GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ Route Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
Network routing forms the backbone of communication between systems in GNU/Linux environments. The route command serves as a fundamental tool for displaying and manipulating IP routing tables, enabling administrators to control how network traffic flows through their infrastructure. Understanding this command is essential for effective network management and troubleshooting connectivity issues.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Graylog on Fedora 42
Centralized log management has become a critical component of modern IT infrastructure, enabling organizations to efficiently collect, analyze, and monitor log data from multiple sources in real-time.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on Fedora 42
Microsoft SQL Server has evolved significantly over the years, expanding beyond its Windows-only origins to embrace the GNU/Linux ecosystem. For system administrators and database professionals working with Fedora Linux, the ability to deploy SQL Server directly on their preferred platform represents a significant advantage.
