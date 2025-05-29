news
Debian AI General Resolution withdrawn
Despite careful planning and months of warning, Debian developer Mo Zhou has acknowledged that the project needs more time to grapple with the questions around AI models and the Debian Free Software Guidelines (DFSG). For now, he has withdrawn his proposed General Resolution (GR) that would have required the original training data for AI models to be released in order to be considered DFSG-compliant—though the debates on the topic continue.
Zhou has been working toward the GR for some time. In February, he posted an early draft to the Debian-project mailing list to ask for help and to give other developers time to provide input or develop their own counter-proposals. On April 19, he sent his revised proposal—with detailed reasoning for his stance, comments on possible implications of the resolution, and several appendices of resources—to the debian-vote mailing list, which we covered at the end of April.