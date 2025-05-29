news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2025



Quoting: It's okay to be partial to your work - Duck Alignment Academy —

I often see leaders in open source projects not wanting to promote their own work in the interest of fairness. That’s a noble idea, but it’s unnecessary. It’s okay to be partial to — and promote — your own work, so long as you follow the community’s process.

What does this look like in practice? You may be a member of a steering committee that approves feature proposals. You didn’t earn that spot just because you’re good at meetings, you mostly likely earned it on sustained technical and interpersonal merit. This, in turn, means you’re probably still writing new feature proposals sometimes. That doesn’t mean you have to recuse yourself when it comes up for a vote. Everyone knows you wrote it, and you’re a member of the committee, not an independent judge presiding over a criminal trial.

Or you might be leading a project and have a tool that would help the project meet its goals. You can propose that the project adopt your tool. Again, it’s going to be clear that you wrote it, so go ahead and make the proposal.