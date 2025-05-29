news
today's howtos
-
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: Linux Mount Namespaces
I've been refreshing myself on the low-level guts of Linux container technology. Here's some notes on mount namespaces.
In the below examples, I will use more than one root shell simultaneously. To disambiguate them, the examples will feature a numbered shell prompt:
1#for the first shell, and
2#for the second.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to move a file on Linux
mvcommand in GNU/Linux allows you to move a file, from a directory to another.
mvcommand can also be used to rename files in Linux.
mvcommand in GNU/Linux lets you move files anywhere you need from your terminal, without having to use Graphical user interface.
Moving files via
-
How to Install Proton VPN on FunOS
Proton VPN is a powerful, privacy-focused VPN service developed by the team behind Proton Mail. With strong encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and secure servers based in privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland and Iceland, Proton VPN is a great option for users who value security and anonymity online.
-
How to Install Proton Mail on FunOS
Proton Mail is a privacy-focused email service that provides secure, encrypted communication. If you’re using FunOS and want to manage your email from a dedicated desktop application, you’re in luck — Proton Mail offers a native GNU/Linux app that integrates smoothly into the system.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Linkwarden on Fedora 42
Linkwarden is a powerful, self-hosted bookmark manager designed to help you organize, preserve, and share web content efficiently. As an open-source solution, it offers a perfect alternative to proprietary bookmark services while giving you complete control over your data.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 provides a robust enterprise GNU/Linux foundation, but users often need additional software packages beyond the standard repositories. RPM Fusion serves as the premier third-party repository solution, offering access to multimedia codecs, proprietary applications, and specialized tools that aren’t available in the base AlmaLinux distribution.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on AlmaLinux 10
AppImage represents a revolutionary approach to software distribution on GNU/Linux systems, offering users an unprecedented level of convenience and portability. This universal packaging format has transformed how applications are deployed across different GNU/Linux distributions, making software installation as simple as downloading and running a single file.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shadowsocks on Fedora 42
Shadowsocks has emerged as one of the most reliable lightweight SOCKS5 proxy tools for users seeking enhanced privacy and secure internet access. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge features and robust security mechanisms, provides an excellent platform for running Shadowsocks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on AlmaLinux 10
Flatpak has revolutionized application distribution in the GNU/Linux ecosystem by providing a universal package management system that works across different distributions. AlmaLinux 10, as a robust RHEL-compatible enterprise distribution, benefits significantly from Flatpak’s sandboxed application environment and extensive software catalog.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 represents the latest evolution of enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distributions, offering robust stability and RHEL compatibility for modern server environments. Installing Snap packages on this platform opens up access to thousands of applications through universal package management. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from initial setup to advanced configuration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install EPEL Repository on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 represents the latest evolution in Enterprise GNU/Linux distributions, offering enhanced stability and cutting-edge features for modern server environments. One essential component that significantly extends the functionality of any AlmaLinux system is the Extra Packages for Enterprise GNU/Linux (EPEL) repository.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install IPTVnator on Fedora 42
Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) has revolutionized how we consume media content, offering flexibility and convenience that traditional broadcasting cannot match. For GNU/Linux enthusiasts running Fedora 42, IPTVnator emerges as an exceptional choice for IPTV streaming.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Firefox on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 has emerged as a powerful, enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution that serves as a reliable alternative to Red Bait Enterprise Linux. As organizations and individual users migrate to this robust platform, installing essential applications becomes a priority. Firefox, Mozilla’s flagship web browser, stands out as an indispensable tool for secure, fast, and customizable web browsing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sysbench on openSUSE
In today’s performance-driven computing world, properly benchmarking your system is essential for optimal operation. Sysbench stands out as a powerful, versatile benchmarking tool that allows GNU/Linux users to test various system components and make informed optimization decisions.
-