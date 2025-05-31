news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-05-25 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #326
Graphics Stack
PC World ☛ Arc B770 inbound? 4 new Intel Arc GPUs spotted in Linux drivers
Intel’s Arc series of graphics cards have been met with hesitation, then excitement, as they’ve offered better value than both Nvidia and AMD at their respective price points. But the last new consumer card we saw was the second-gen Arc B580 way back in December, and the B570 is the only other one in the series. Where are the new cards? According to a new Linux driver, they’re…somewhere.
A Twitter/X user going by @LasseKrkkinen spotted four new hardware identifiers in the latest round of Linux driver updates for Arc graphics cards. According to Tom’s Hardware, the “BMG” family label indicates that these are new members of the second-gen Battlemage line, which has so far only seen mid-range entries.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Unicorn Media ☛ AlmaLinux 10: RHEL’s Twin, With Twists
While most of the RHEL clones are happy to be line-by-line copies of Red Hat's pride and joy, AlmaLinux 10 strives to be a little bit more.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming/Development
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ 2025-05-28 [Older] This week in PSC (192) | 2025-05-22
The Weekly Challenge ☛ 2025-05-24 [Older] LocalStack with AWS S3
Perl ☛ 2025-05-23 [Older] Welcome to the Perl Toolchain Summit 2025
