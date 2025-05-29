news
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion
Highlights of the NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series include support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module to enable usage of features on some displays that are incompatible with VRR.
NVIDIA 575 series also extends the nvidia-powerd daemon to support Dynamic Boost when a laptop is running on battery power, updates the nvidia-modeset driver to trim trailing whitespace from the product name passed to the GPU’s audio device as part of the EDID-Like Data (ELD), and adds support for the DRM plane properties COLOR_ENCODING and COLOR_RANGE.