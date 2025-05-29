news
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Quoting: KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release - KDE Community —
Plasma 6.4 second beta includes several bugfixes, some of notable bugfixes include,
Xwayland: Fix leaking normal key presses with keyboard layouts other than English Map xinerama index to Output by output name Xwayland: use output names to find the primary output Discover: rpm-ostree: Don't try to parse an empty version. Discover: rpm-ostree: Fix rpm-ostree driver registration. drkonqi: Fix minimum systemd requirement spectacle: Hide capture windows before deleting them when accepting.