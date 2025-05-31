news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 323: Impossible CRT Surgery, Fuel Cells, Stream Gages, And A Love Letter To Microcontrollers
Elliot and Dan teamed up this week for the podcast, and after double-checking, nay, triple-checking that we were recording, got to the business of reviewing the week’s hacks. We kicked things off with a look at the news, including a potentially exciting Right to Repair law in Washington state and the sad demise of NASA’s ISS sighting website.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Paste Without Formatting Should be the Default
Software needs to stop trying to be so dang fancy.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Applications
-
Linuxiac ☛ Incus 6.13 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.13 is out with backdoored Windows agent support, major CLI enhancements, improved migration tools, and dozens of upgrades for containers, VMs, and storage.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.11: Resource Usage History, Docker Alternatives, IFS and Shebang Concepts
Microsoft never disappoints in disappointing.
-
-
Games
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Custom Lode Runner Levels Brought Back From The Dead
Until this week! My wife recovered a DVD case tucked away somewhere on a shelf containing a video of memories from 2002, and for some reason, the case also holds two CD-RWs labeled Backup Docs 2002 and Jefklak Backup 1. I have to thank my 23 year younger self for creating backups on a CD and holding on to them even though I forgot I did. I was afraid of bit rot segfaults but the CDs were in a good enough state to be able to backup the backup. And there it was. LEVELS.PZL in all its glory. I will be honest, I had to shed a tear.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Going to Akademy?
In September 2024, the annual KDE conference Akademy was held in Würzburg. I've been to all Akademies from 2004-2020 (except 2005). Then came Covid, private life, etc. So it was kind of special that I finally made it to Würzburg again, which was just a ~2h ride away by train. And it was a good decision: Since many KDE contributors (also those who stayed with KDE a for a log time) came to this Akademy. It was a good opportunity to meet old friends again.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2025/21 & 22
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
I’m again spanning the review over two weeks. During Week 2025/21, there was a large downtime on OBS/openQA due to some storage failures. This took longer than anticipated, so we delayed checking in for new snapshots. All submissions created during that time were handled, albeit more slowly than usual.
This week looked better from an infra pov, but with a holiday on Thursday, things still went slow. In summary, we have published two snapshots (0515 and 0522) during this week, with 0527 currently being in QA (delayed due to Mesa vs wine issues detected during build) – but even with that out of the way, we can already say that snapshot won’t be published (nvidia firmware package issues, see https://bugzilla.opensuse.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1243843)
-
-