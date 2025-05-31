GNU/Linux Leftovers

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

I’m again spanning the review over two weeks. During Week 2025/21, there was a large downtime on OBS/openQA due to some storage failures. This took longer than anticipated, so we delayed checking in for new snapshots. All submissions created during that time were handled, albeit more slowly than usual.

This week looked better from an infra pov, but with a holiday on Thursday, things still went slow. In summary, we have published two snapshots (0515 and 0522) during this week, with 0527 currently being in QA (delayed due to Mesa vs wine issues detected during build) – but even with that out of the way, we can already say that snapshot won’t be published (nvidia firmware package issues, see https://bugzilla.opensuse.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1243843)