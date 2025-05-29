news
Games: Queuedle, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Zotac Zone 2 Switches to GNU/Linux
Andrew Healey ☛ How I Made Queuedle
Queuedle is a daily word-sliding puzzle game inspired by Wordle and Scrabble. It combines the positional gameplay of Scrabble with the daily puzzle and discovery elements of Wordle. Everyone plays the same board and it can be played quickly or slowly.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Snako and TDS - 2025-05-28 Edition
Between 2025-05-21 and 2025-05-28 there were 51 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 505 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.1 % of total released titles. This past week the quite special title is Snacko, a strange mix of cats, exploration, adventure, in a unique visual style.
Zotac Zone 2 switches to Linux to be the most direct Steam Deck OLED competitor
Instead of Windows or Steam OS, Zotac has loaded its Zone 2 prototype handheld with Manjaro Linux, an older but more user-friendly Linux distribution than Arch Linux, which Valve built Steam OS upon. Still, you can switch Zotac Zone 2 into a Steam Big Picture mode, which should replicate the look and usability of Steam OS.