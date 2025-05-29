news
Hardware and Python Development
Development
Open Hardware/Modding
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, May 2025
The Ware for May 2025 is shown below. Because I really like to be able to read the part numbers on all the parts, here’s a couple more detail images of portions that didn’t photograph clearly in the above images. This ware was donated to me by someone in person, but unfortunately the post-it note […]
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2024: Using An Oscilloscope To Peek Below The Noise Floor
When you’re hunting for a signal with your oscilloscope, the stronger it is, the better. If it’s weak, you might struggle to tease it out from other interference, or even from the noise floor itself. You might wish that you were looking for something more obvious rather than the electromagnetic equivalent of a needle in a haystack.
Hackaday ☛ Bubble Displays Make A Neat Retro Clock
In 2025 we are spoiled for choice when it comes to displays, with affordable LCDs, OLEDs, TFTs, and e-ink panels of all sizes only a few clicks away. But in decades past, such exotica were not on the menu for casual construction. Instead there were a range of LED seven segment displays which have now largely passed out of use.
Programming/Development
Python
Interactive Plots with PySide6
Nowadays it is getting more and more popular to write Qt applications in Python using a binding module like PySide6. One reason for this is probably Python's rich data science ecosystem which makes it a breeze to load and visualize complex datasets. In this article we focus (although not exclusively) on the widespread plotting library Matplotlib: We demonstrate how you can embed it in PySide applications and how you can customize the default look and feel to your needs. We round off the article with an outlook into Python plotting libaries beyond Matplotlib and their significance for Qt.
Didier Stevens ☛ Update: process-binary-file.py Version 0.0.11
Option –jsonoutput was added to produce MyJSON data for the files that are read.
Instructionals/Technical
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Python 3.14 Beta 2 in Ubuntu
Python 3.14, the next major version of the popular programming language, released the second Beta few days ago. Here’s how to install it in all current Ubuntu releases. Python 3.14 is planned to be released on October 07, 2025, with 5 years of support until 2030.
