Leon Romanovsky began his session at the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit (LSFMM+BPF) by explaining that the improved DMA-mapping API that he has been working on is a group effort. He, Chaitanya Kulkarni, Christoph Hellwig, Jason Gunthorpe, and others are proposing to modernize the API and to "make it more suitable for current kernels". He told the assembled storage and filesystem developers that the progress on the proposal has stalled, but that it was the basis for further work in various areas, so he hoped to find a way to move forward with it.

The existing DMA API is based on struct page, which is fine, but using DMA requires scatter-gather (SG) lists, so there is a lot of conversion between the two formats. In addition, many DMA users have their own formats for the data being transferred, leading to more conversions (between SG and native formats).

A struct scatterlist has two fields that are supposed to contain a CPU address (page_link) and a DMA address (dma_address) but various (ab)uses of the scatterlist have changed the meanings of those fields. For peer-to-peer DMA, page_link is a synthetic CPU address used to get information from the page structure, he said. For dma-buf usage, page_link is null and dma_address is synthetic in order to access the device-private memory. Hellwig pointed out that the dma-buf usage is explicitly invalid according to the documentation, but "the dma-buf people did it anyway and refused to fix it".