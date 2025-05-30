Linux and Free Software Leftovers

There was no real goal here, except to practice a bit for an upcoming technical interview. I remembered vaguely how to do this sort of thing from college, but it wasn't until I sat down to try it again that I realized something:

Making a toy VM is really fucking easy, and you can do it too. I'll walk you through all the required pieces here, and link you to my implementation so you can see how it looks in practice. Mine is in rust, but you could use any language really. Let's do it!