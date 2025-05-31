news
IBM: CentOS, Fedora, and Red Hat
CentOS ☛ CentOS for RISC-V Now Available
Following up on our announcement last week of the developer preview of RHEL 10 on RISC-V and the announcement of initial CentOS support for RISC-V, the RHEL downloads are now available at developers.redhat.com/products/rhel-riscv Note that to access the downloads you must be logged in to your Red Bait account.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 22 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 26 May – 30 May 2025
Maxim Burgerhout: How I manage SSL certificates for my homelab with Letsencrypt and Ansible
I have a fairly sizable homelab, consisting of some Raspberry Pi 4s, some defective chip maker Intel Nucs, a Synology NAS with a VM running on it and a number of free VMs in Oracle cloud. All these machines run RHEL 9 or RHEL 10 and all of them are managed from an instance of Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform that runs on the VM on my NAS.
On most of these machines, I run podman containers behind caddy (which takes care of any SSL certificate management automatically). But for some services, I really needed an automated way of managing SSL certificates that didn't involve Caddy. An example for this is cockpit, which I use on some occasions. I hate those "your connection is not secure messages", so I needed real SSL certificates that my whole network would trust without the need of me having to load custom CA certificates in every single device.
Red Hat ☛ Build an Hey Hi (AI) agent to automate TechDocs in Red Bait Developer Hub
Red Hat Developer Hub is a powerful platform that helps developer teams centralize their software components, streamline collaboration, and provide essential resources like TechDocs, software templates, and service catalogs all in one place. With TechDocs enabled, teams can automatically surface technical documentation alongside their services whenever they update their repositories, promoting better discoverability and alignment across projects.
Red Hat Official ☛ Replicating success, not reinventing the wheel: AI in the public sector [Ed: Red Hat drowning in buzzwords, which is sad really.]
The action plan has three goals: invest in AI (infrastructure, talent and regulation), position the UK as an “AI maker, not an AI taker” and drive cross-economy AI adoption. The latter puts the onus on the public sector, stating that it should “rapidly pilot and scale AI products and services” to “drive better experiences and outcomes for citizens and boost productivity.”
Red Hat Official ☛ Pivoting OpenShift PTP operator development to a broader community
The Red Hat OpenShift PTP operator is intended to provide support for using and configuring the linuxptp package on Red Hat OpenShift, providing enhanced-precision timing using PTP. This level of precision is often tightly coupled to the specific hardware that a system is using, with various hardware-dependent configurations needed. An example of this would be setting hardware configuration pins on a network interface card. Providing this level of timing accuracy is often a requirement in industries such as telecommunications (telco), finance, and industrial automation.