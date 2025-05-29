news
MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use
MYIR provides Linux 6.6.36 support for the MYC-LMX91, along with bootloaders and drivers for USB, Ethernet, I2C, SPI, audio, CAN, and display. Yocto-built images are available, including a minimal real-time image and a full-featured Qt-based HMI image, easing development for embedded applications.