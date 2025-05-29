news
OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 31.1 promises several new features, including Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.
The upcoming OBS Studio release also promises new UI appearance options, font size and density (padding/spacing), support for network optimizations and TCP Pacing to Multitrack Video, support for Stream Delay to Multitrack Video, QVBR rate control for VA-API, and explicit sync support for PipeWire Screen Capture.