Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.21, the Alpine Linux 3.22 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2 desktop environments, as well as the replacement of the gummiboot (formerly systemd-boot) boot manager with systemd-efistub.

GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback

Coming a little over a month after GStreamer 1.26.1, GStreamer 1.26.2 is here to add a new Skia-based video compositor element, workaround crashes with the D3D12 video decoder on NVIDIA GPUs, which occurred when changing the resolution, and further improve the performance of the dav1d AV1 decoder.

How to Install Linux Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu 25.04 and Ubuntu 24.10

Linux kernel 6.15 was released on May 25th, 2025, with new features like Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and more.

OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now

OBS Studio 31.1 promises several new features, including Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

GNOME 48.2 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 48.1, the GNOME 48.2 release is here to add two extra wallpapers celebrating Pride month, support for restoring tiled/maximized windows to the correct monitor, support for using opaque dma-buf formats substitutes for scanout, and fix the launch of terminal commands from the run dialog.

PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.2 Conformant

Only six months after reaching Vulkan 1.1 conformance, the PanVK open-source graphics driver for ARM Mali GPUs is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.2 specification on Mali-G610 GPUs. With that crossed from the list, Collabora is now working on updating PanVK’s Vulkan specification to Vulkan 1.3 and Vulkan 1.4.

NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion

Highlights of the NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series include support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module to enable usage of features on some displays that are incompatible with VRR.

LinuxGizmos.com

PocketBeagle 2 Rev A1 Upgrades to Quad-Core AM6254 Processor

BeagleBoard.org has released an updated revision of the PocketBeagle 2 featuring the Texas Instruments AM6254 processor. The new Rev A1 replaces the earlier AM6232-based Rev A0, offering a significant performance boost with no change in pricing. The upgraded AM6254 brings a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an integrated GPU, targeting more demanding embedded applications.

Banana Pi Previews BPI-R4 Pro Router Board with MediaTek MT7988A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

Banana Pi has revealed early details about the BPI-R4 Pro, an upcoming router board powered by the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880). Designed as a successor to the BPI-R4, it targets high-speed wireless and wired networking for applications such as Wi-Fi 7 access points and multi-gigabit gateways.

Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project

Olimex has recently highlighted a new open-source hardware and software project aimed at creating a €20 smart home server. The initiative was introduced during a lightning talk at TuxCon 2025, a community-driven open-source conference held earlier this month in Bulgaria.

Terasic Atum A3 Nano Integrates Altera Agilex 3 FPGA

Terasic has introduced the Atum A3 Nano on Crowd Supply, offering a compact FPGA development board based on Altera’s Agilex 3 series. It provides a capable platform for embedded applications requiring high-speed logic and moderate compute performance.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.16

Follow our installation instructions:

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2025

terminal

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback

  
The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.

 
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational

  
Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL)

 
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2

  
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.

 
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329

  
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane

 
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion

  
NVIDIA 575 has been released today as the latest production-ready branch of NVIDIA’s graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems.

 
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04

  
KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation

  
Ubuntu has shipped on a predictable, six-month cadence for two decades

 
Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
FOSS mostly

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
good and bad

 
21st Anniversary: Another Good Year for the Tux (and Gnu) [original]

  
So far this year GNU/Linux is making huge strides and in the past few days we served over a million requests per day

 
Tails 6.16 Arrives with Updated Tor Browser

  
Tails 6.16 privacy-focused Linux distro is out now with Tor Browser 14.5.3

 
Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"

  
Some KDE updates


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Here’s When Google Will Release Android 16 To The Public

 
CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs

  
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released today the ISO snapshot for May 2025, featuring a new boot splash animation, improved support for NVIDIA GPUs, and other changes.

 
Navidrome 0.56 Music Server & Streamer Brings Major Overhaul

  
Navidrome 0.56, a self-hosted music server and streamer, launches with playlist cover art

 
5 features that make NixOS the best Linux distro I have used

  
I started using NixOS a while ago. For the longest time, I would boot into it occasionally to try out its features

 
The Essential Linux commands that every user needs to know

  
They even work on the Raspberry Pi

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
DragonFly BSD is a UNIX-like operating system

  
DragonFly belongs to the same class of operating systems as other BSD-derived systems and Linux

 
Techpaladin joins KDE's patrons

  
Techpaladin becomes an official KDE patron and contributes to our community's funding

 
Plasma desktop & the curious case of missing icons

  
What happens is, you update your software, and suddenly, the icons no longer show up, either in the menu, or in the task manager, mostly the former

 
Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project

  
The software stack is built around OpenWRT, which supports the T113-S3 with a mainline Linux kernel

 
Nobara Linux: Fedora’s Wild Side, Unleashed

  
Nobara Linux is named after the character Nobara Kugisaki in the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen

 
Updating your Windows 10 PC? I found a Linux distro that can give it 5 to 10 more years of life

  
Don't throw away your old system just yet

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Security and FUD Leftovers

  
Security and CISA stuff

 
Hackaday Projects, Including IcePI Zero

  
Hardware hacking

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Videos

  
this past week's

 
today's howtos

  
half a dozen howtos

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Free Software and Application Leftovers

  
Applications mostly

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
hardware stories

 
Bringing Kubernetes Back to Debian and XMPP/Jabber Debian 13 Trixie News

  
Some Debian updates

 
Games: Latest on Steam and SuperTuxKart 1.5 RC

  
some gaming picks

 
OpenBSD and DragonflyBSD Picks

  
BSD stuff

 
Microsoft UK Layoffs, Spyware, and Hype Over Mostly Worthless LLMs

  
mixture regarding Microsoft

 
today's howtos

  
a good chuck of them for Friday

 
Programming Leftovers

  
R and more

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google: Android Auto to receive support for video & web browsers

 
PipeWire 1.4.4 Enhances MIDI and libcamera Support

  
PipeWire 1.4.4 multimedia framework is a bugfix release that improves MIDI compatibility

 
Helwan Linux: A Made-in-Egypt Linux Distribution

  
Check out what this distro out of Egypt has to offer

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Proprietary Failures and Microsoft TCO/Layoffs

  
Proprietary downfalls

 
Games: REMATCH, ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN, and More

  
a few more picks

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KNOPPIX is a bootable Live system

  
KNOPPIX is a bootable Live system on CD, DVD or USB flash drives, consisting of a representative collection of Linux software

 
Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS has reached End-Of-Life (EOL)

  
Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS has reached the end of its three years of supported life provided by the Ubuntu Studio team

 
Another update on the Fedoraproject Datacenter Move

  
Here’s another update on the upcoming fedoraproject Datacenter move

 
How to Install Linux Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu 25.04 and Ubuntu 24.10

  
Linux 6.15 is now the latest stable kernel, and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that via GUI and CLI methods.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now

  
OBS Studio 31.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
GNOME 48.2 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
The GNOME Project has released GNOME 48.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series, featuring another round of fixes.

 
PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.2 Conformant

  
Collabora informs 9to5Linux that their PanVK open-source Vulkan driver for ARM Mali GPUs, developed as part of their Panfrost driver project, has reached today Vulkan 1.2 conformance.

 
A Big Change for Ubuntu Linux Releases Is Here

  
Canonical, the company that develops the Ubuntu Linux distribution

 
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux

  
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly about GNU/Linux

 
Hardware and Python Development

  
mostly the latter

 
Debian Day 2025 and More Debian Bits

  
Debian leftovers

 
Mozilla: Spying at Firefox ("Data@Mozilla") and Rust Cargo Cult

  
3 picks

 
Windows TCO, Security Issues, FUD, and Running Proprietary Things in GNU/Linux

  
some leftovers

 
Security and Microsoft TCO

  
Security leftovers

 
Microsoft Pushing Proprietary Stuff as "Open", More Proprietary Traps

  
4 stories

 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release

  
Plasma 6.4 second beta includes several bugfixes, some of notable bugfixes include

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.31, and Linux 6.14.9

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.31 kernel

 
Android Leftovers

  
Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch, first devices with Android 16

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers

  
FOSS focus

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news

 
Maui Release and Qt Gradle Plugin 1.3

  
KDE toolkits

 
Hardware Leftovers

  
FPGA Computer and more

 
Web Browsers: Curl 8.14.0, Bewildering Product Sunset (Arc), and High-Severity Vulnerabilities

  
bad old Web

 
Security Leftovers

  
only 4 more for now

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Hacker Public Radio, Risky Business, and More

  
new episodes and some such

 
today's howtos

  
mostly from idroot

 
Games: Queuedle, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Zotac Zone 2 Switches to GNU/Linux

  
gaming picks

 
Microsoft Layoffs and Proprietary Stuff Promoted for or by Microsoft

  
Microsoft leftovers

 
Windows 10 Is Reaching Its End of Life. Keep Your Computer Working With Zorin OS.

  
On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10

 
Kernel, Btrfs, and Mesa

  
Linux news

 
Red Hat Sponsored 'Journalism' and Red Hat's Site Promoting Misleading Hype (Slop as "Intelligence")

  
really bad

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
openSUSE’s Agama 15 Installer Arrives with Usability Upgrades

  
openSUSE's new Agama installer v15 lands with major usability improvements

 
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 7th generation (Gen7) of their TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux laptop, designed for those who are in the market for a gaming notebook with maximum power.

 
LXD 6.4 Lands with UI Enhancements, Smarter Shutdown Logic

  
LXD 6.4 system container manager introduces new CLI options, updated UI features, and better shutdowns, clusters, and storage handling

 
Mythbuntu: What Happened to Ubuntu for TV?

  
There have been many attempts at building the perfect HTPC (Home Theater PC) platform, and some, like Kodi

 
Ubuntu Fixes Vanishing Install Button in Software Updater

  
The install button in Software Updater (née Update Manager)

 
Newer Intel GPU Support Now Available on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support has been added to the Intel Graphics Preview

 
Radxa ROCK 4D SBC – A Raspberry Pi lookalike powered by Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 6 TOPS AI accelerator

  
Radxa provides support for Debian Linux, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use

  
MYIR provides Linux 6.6.36 support for the MYC-LMX91

 
It’s okay to be partial to your work

  
I often see leaders in open source projects not wanting to promote their own work in the interest of fairness

 
Games: Watchword, Brany Skeldalu, SteamOS

  
a handful from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linux Kernel 6.16, LSFMM+BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel (known as "OSPM") Summit

  
some Linux coverage

 
A kernel developer plays with Home Assistant: case studies

  
we'll look at how Home Assistant was used to solve some real problems

 
Debian AI General Resolution withdrawn

  
early draft to the Debian-project mailing list to ask for help and to give other developers time to provide input or develop their own counter-proposals