Traditionally, prompt tools work with custom scripts per theme (just like Oh My Posh 2 did) or a lot of CLI configuration switches to define what it looks like. With Oh My Posh, the developer wanted to start from a single configuration file that could easily be shared anywhere, removing the need to really grasp what goes on underneath.

When you look at prompts like Agnoster or Paradox, you notice they usually consist of a few building blocks which contain one or more segments that display some sort of information. The configuration of Oh My Posh works exactly like that. Blocks are a combination of one or more segments.

This is free and open source software.