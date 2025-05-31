news
Free and Open Source Software
Oh My Posh is a prompt theme engine for any shell - LinuxLinks
Traditionally, prompt tools work with custom scripts per theme (just like Oh My Posh 2 did) or a lot of CLI configuration switches to define what it looks like. With Oh My Posh, the developer wanted to start from a single configuration file that could easily be shared anywhere, removing the need to really grasp what goes on underneath.
When you look at prompts like Agnoster or Paradox, you notice they usually consist of a few building blocks which contain one or more segments that display some sort of information. The configuration of Oh My Posh works exactly like that. Blocks are a combination of one or more segments.
This is free and open source software.
Gradia lets you quickly edit images for social media - LinuxLinks
On social media, it’s often hard to control how your images appear to others. Transparent or oddly sized images—like screenshots—often don’t display well. Fixing these issues can feel like more trouble than it’s worth.
Gradia aims to alleviate that problem by allowing you to quickly edit images to address these issues, while also offering options to enhance their overall appearance.
This is free and open source software.
Elpher is a gopher and gemini client for Emacs - LinuxLinks
Elpher is an Emacs-based gopher client with the goal of providing an intuitive and pleasant way for Emacs users to browse gopherspace and gemini-space.
The preferred way to start using Elpher is to install it via either the ELPA (non-GNU) or MELPA package archives. This also installs a comprehensive Info manual, which is the primary source of documentation.
This is free and open source software.
Tropy - explore your research photos - LinuxLinks
Take control of your research photos with Tropy, a tool that shortens the path from finding archival sources to writing about them. Spend more time using your research photos, and less time hunting for them.
Tropy saves your research data using SQLite, the storage format recommended by the Library of Congress for preservation.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Increase Swap Memory Size - LinuxLinks
This is an article in a series exploring the Raspberry Pi 5 used as a desktop Mini PC. We’re using the 4GB model of the Raspberry Pi 5 running the Raspberry Pi OS distribution. Our Pi is housed in a Pironman 5 Mini PC case from SunFounder. One of the advantages of the case is that it lets you boot the Pi from a fast NVMe drive rather than an SD card.
The Raspberry Pi OS has a system service called dphys-swapfile that computes the size for an optimal swap file. It resizes an existing swap file if necessary. For the 4GB model the system service considers 512MB is the best swap file size. We can see its location with the command...
Flood It is a simple puzzle game - LinuxLinks
Flood It is a game with the simple premise of flooding the entire board with one color in the least amount of moves possible. It’s based on the original Flood-It! by Lab Pixie
Challenge yourself with this simple, yet addictive strategy game, where you need to flood-it as efficiently as you can.
This is free and open source software.