Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers

The New Stack ☛ PostgreSQL 18 Delivers Significant Performance Gains for OLTP and Analytics
PostgreSQL 18, planned for release in September, has scores of new features and functions, spanning everything from analytics enhancements to support for external indices as extensions. The most notable updates of the relational database system, however, relate to a number of performance gains for what could be a watershed moment for the open source database.
Bert Hubert ☛ Galileo's Testing Communications
When Galileo (the European satellite navigation system) was proposed there was a lot of criticism. “We already have the US GPS”, and we’d always be able to rely on our historical partner to take care of us. The US very much also said this. Yet, the EU persevered and now we have an independent worldwide navigation capability. And given recent developments, I think we can be well pleased that we don’t have to rely on the US, China or Russia for this vital need!
Matthew Sanabria ☛ Own Your Email Domain
Your email address is one of the most important aspects of your online experience. You use it to communicate with others, receive newsletters, and log in to various websites. However, you most likely don’t own the domain for your email address and I believe you should reconsider that and own your email domain.
