A kernel developer plays with Home Assistant: case studies

Firefox 140 promises a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view. For Android users, it adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks.

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.05 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

Highlights of Thunderbird 139 include new ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions for email notifications, enterprise policy implementation to allow granular in-app notification control, support for manually sorting folders in the folder pane, and customizable row count for Cards View in the Appearance settings.

Archinstall 3.0.7 is here to introduce a new option in the disk configuration menu that lets users configure a Btrfs snapshot type that can be set to either Snapper or Timeshift when choosing to install Arch Linux with the Btrfs file system. This release also moves the disk encryption configuration into the disk config menu.

The biggest selling point of the TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop is its 1000 nits HDR (High Dynamic Range) mini-LED matte display with 2560×1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, and extremely fast 300 Hz refresh rates. The new display is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB GDDR7 graphics card.

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

The Armbian team has released version 25.5, bringing expanded hardware compatibility, improved system tools, and a growing library of post-install application modules. The update also coincides with Armbian being recognized by NetBox Labs with a 2025 NetBox Hero Award for its role in open infrastructure innovation.

AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.

Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.

news

A kernel developer plays with Home Assistant: case studies

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 29, 2025



The first article in this series provided an overview of Home Assistant, its community, and its capabilities. It was deliberately short on descriptions of interesting things that can be done with Home Assistant, though — the reasons why one might actually want to use this program. In this closing article, we'll look at how Home Assistant was used to solve some real problems.

Solar panels

Electrification is good, but it is even better in the presence of abundant electricity; thus, some years ago, an investment was made to cover my roof with solar panels. The result was indeed abundant power, about double what the home and the (non-Musky) electric vehicle actually used, which was a good thing. But the situation could have been better.

The panels came with a monitoring system from a company called SunPower; it collects data on panel performance and grid usage, reporting it all to some system in the cloud somewhere. The company produced a reasonably competent app that provided information about current and past performance, including data on each individual panel. Naturally, the app was the only point of access to that data, a fact which made me a bit nervous. Depending on a "free" cloud service from some vendor often does not go well.

