Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ubuntu 24.04 LTS gets improved Intel GPU support
Canonical recently announced Ubuntu 24.04 LTS has been upgraded to improve support for modern Intel GPUs. This version of Ubuntu is supported until 31st May, 2029.
Web Pro News ☛ Ubuntu Summit 2025 Goes Hybrid for Global Access
The Ubuntu Summit, a cornerstone event for the open-source community, is undergoing a significant transformation in 2025, reflecting broader trends in tech gatherings and the evolving needs of global developers.
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has announced that the Ubuntu Summit 2025 will be hosted in London, UK, marking a shift not just in location but in the very nature of the event itself. According to OMG! Ubuntu, this year’s summit will prioritize remote participation, a move that signals a departure from traditional in-person conferences and embraces the digital-first ethos of modern collaboration.
This pivot comes as no surprise to industry watchers who have noted the increasing reliance on virtual platforms for tech events since the pandemic. By focusing on remote access, Canonical aims to democratize participation, allowing developers, enthusiasts, and stakeholders from across the globe to engage without the barriers of travel costs or geographic constraints. The decision to host the event in London, a major tech hub, still provides a physical anchor for those who can attend in person, balancing the hybrid model that many organizations are now adopting.
Security
Ubuntu ☛ Apport local information disclosure vulnerability fixes available
The vulnerabilities have a CVSS score of 4.7 (MEDIUM), requiring local access and high attack complexity. The impact is restricted to the confidentiality of the memory space of invoked suid executables. The exploit demonstrated by Qualys can leak hashed user passwords and, as such, has limited real-world impact.
