Red Hat Sponsored 'Journalism' and Red Hat's Site Promoting Misleading Hype (Slop as "Intelligence")
The New Stack ☛ Red Hat Ansible and HashiCorp Terraform Will Be Coming Together [Ed: This site is paid by Red Hat to issue puff pieces about Red Hat]
If you were expecting Red Hat and HashiCorp to make a news announcement at Red Hat Summit about how they’d integrate the champion DevOps program Ansible with Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Terraform and secret manager Vault, you were in for a disappointment. But if you listened closely, you’d hear that plans are afoot to make it easier for the three programs to work in concert with each other.
Barrons ☛ IBM Rides the AI Wave to New Highs. Wall Street Is Having Second Thoughts.
After years of watching the Magnificent Seven with envy, IBM investors are no longer singing the big blues. High expectations, however, could have them singing in a minor key again.
Red Hat Official ☛ Unlocking what’s next: Everything we announced at Red Hat Summit 2025
Here’s a look at everything we announced and demonstrated at Red Hat Summit 2025.
Red Hat ☛ How to simplify your multi-repo workflow with Podman
I've recently discovered the wonders of development (dev) containers in my workflow. I work on a project with many different components, using various languages, and in some cases, different versions of those languages. These variations from component to component caused me to spend at least an hour or two every week fixing environment-related issues, not to mention the lengthy process of setting up my local environment when I first joined the project.
I will discuss the methods I used to build a fully containerized dev environment that is consistent, quick to rebuild, and speeds up development. Not only did this solve my problem, it is available for the entire team to use and is incredibly easy for new developers to start using.
Prerequisites
To build this environment, you'll need: [...]
Red Hat ☛ Implement Hey Hi (AI) safeguards with Node.js and Llama Stack
With Llama Stack being released earlier this year, we decided to look at how to implement key aspects of an Hey Hi (AI) application with Node.js and Llama Stack. This article is the third in a series exploring how to use large language models with Node.js and Llama Stack. This post covers safey and guardrails.