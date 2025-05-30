news
today's howtos
2025-05-24 [Older] How to Safely Delete Junk Files in EndeavourOS (Arch Linux)
Dominick Jay ☛ @scope
A big problem that @scope can fix with CSS, that totally hasn’t happened to me at all not even once, is CSS ‘leaking’. You tie up a new button style in a new page for a new part of a project, and lo and behold, suddenly all the buttons across the site have that random border-radius or hover state. Yuck! Last time on the parenting analogy, but this is where the coloring pens come in.
Linux Journal ☛ Transform Your Workflow With These 10 Essential Yet Overlooked GNU/Linux Tools You Need to Try
In this article, we dive into 10 underrated GNU/Linux tools that can help you streamline your workflow, improve productivity, and unlock new levels of system mastery. Whether you’re a developer, sysadmin, or GNU/Linux hobbyist, these tools deserve a place in your arsenal.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Moodle LMS on Debian 12 Server
Moodle is an open solution for the Learning Management System (LMS). It is a platform for educational purposes, from creating online courses, managing online schools, managing content, and offering collaborative learning.
Own HowTo ☛ How to create zip Archives on GNU/Linux with zip Command
zipcommand in GNU/Linux can be used to create zip archives.
Creating zip archives in GNU/Linux is very simple, and you don't need to use GUI apps in order to do so, the
zipcommand lets you create any zip archive directly from your terminal.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OpenEMR on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
OpenEMR is an open-source health records and medical practice management solution. It is a fully integrated electronic health record and practice management, scheduling, electronic billing, and internationalization support.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Enable BBR on AlmaLinux 10
Network performance optimization has become crucial in today’s digital landscape, where every millisecond of latency can impact user experience and business outcomes. BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time) represents a revolutionary approach to TCP congestion control that can dramatically improve your AlmaLinux 10 server’s network performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NVIDIA Drivers on AlmaLinux 10. Installing NVIDIA drivers on AlmaLinux 10 is essential for users who need optimal GPU performance for gaming, machine learning, cryptocurrency mining, or professional graphics workloads.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Guacamole on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Guacamole on Fedora 42. Apache Guacamole offers a revolutionary approach to remote desktop access, allowing users to connect to their machines without installing any client software.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on AlmaLinux 10
Docker has revolutionized application deployment through containerization technology, enabling developers and system administrators to create, deploy, and manage applications with unprecedented efficiency and consistency. AlmaLinux 10, as an enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution and CentOS successor, provides an excellent foundation for Docker containerization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ventoy on Manjaro
Ventoy has revolutionized the way GNU/Linux users create bootable USB drives by eliminating the tedious process of formatting drives for each new ISO. This powerful open-source tool allows you to create multi-boot USB drives simply by copying ISO files to your USB stick.
