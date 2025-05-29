news
Hardware Leftovers
CNX Software ☛ XIAO Vision Hey Hi (AI) Camera combines ESP32-C3 and WiseEye2 HX6538 Hey Hi (AI) MCU with 5MP camera, supports SenseCraft no-code platform
Seeed Studio has recently released the XIAO Vision Hey Hi (AI) Camera, a compact, open-source smart ESP32-C3 Hey Hi (AI) Camera that integrates the Grove Vision Hey Hi (AI) Module V2, a XIAO ESP32C3 module, and an OV5647 5MP camera in a custom 3D-printed PLA case. One of the key components of the camera module is the WiseEye2 HX6538 chip, which features dual-core Arm Cortex-M55 processors and an Ethos-U55 NPU for edge Hey Hi (AI) computing. It also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, turning it into an intelligent IP camera that easily integrates with Home Assistant for closed-loop automation (e.g., object detection triggering lights or alerts).
James Brown ☛ roguelazer's website: new keyboard
Well, I'm on parental leave now, so I figured I'd do a Project and put together a new keyboard.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments
Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Expands UP Line with Twin Lake SBCs Based on Intel Core 3
AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Terasic Atum A3 Nano Integrates Altera Agilex 3 FPGA
Terasic has introduced the Atum A3 Nano on Crowd Supply, offering a compact FPGA development board based on Altera’s Agilex 3 series. It provides a capable platform for embedded applications requiring high-speed logic and moderate compute performance.
CNX Software ☛ ST’s LSM6DSV320X – An AI-enabled IMU with two MEMS accelerometers for activity and shock detection
STMicroelectronics has introduced the LSM6DSV320X, a compact AI-enabled inertial measurement unit (IMU) that integrates a 3-axis digital gyroscope, a 3-axis low-g accelerometer (±16g), and a 3-axis high-g accelerometer (±320g) in a tiny 3 x 2.5mm package, ideal for space-constrained IoT devices such as wearables, smartphones, gaming controllers, smart tags, personal safety gear, and industrial monitoring systems.