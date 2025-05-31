news
Updating your Windows 10 PC? I found a Linux distro that can give it 5 to 10 more years of life
Quoting: Updating your Windows 10 PC? I found a Linux distro that can give it 5 to 10 more years of life | ZDNET —
How does it achieve those things? First, FunOS is based on Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support), so it benefits from the stability found in one of the most widely used Linux distributions.
Second, FunOS achieves high performance using Joe's Window Manager, which is lightweight and easy to use.
Finally, FunOS achieves security by being a minimalist Linux distribution, with only the essential components and services, and the latest Hardware Enablement kernel.