Security and Microsoft TCO
Scoop News Group ☛ Questions mount as Ivanti tackles another round of zero-days
The besieged security vendor maintains the latest exploited vulnerabilities in its products are entirely linked to unspecified security issues in open-source libraries. Some researchers aren’t buying it.
XSAs released on 2025-05-27
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is not affected.
Security Week ☛ 364,000 Impacted by Data Breach at LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Data broker giant LexisNexis Risk Solutions says personal information was stolen from 364,000 people in a December 2024 data breach.
Security Week ☛ Vulnerabilities in CISA KEV Are Not Equally Critical: Report
New report says organizations should always consider environmental context when assessing the impact of vulnerabilities in CISA KEV catalog.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Silicon Angle ☛ Delinea report finds 69% of firms hit by ransomware last year
Silicon Angle ☛ Oasis Security warns of excessive OneDrive File Picker permissions exposing entire drives
A new report out today from identity management startup Oasis Security Ltd. reveals critical security issues in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Corp.’s OneDrive File Picker, a widely used component that could expose users’ entire OneDrive content to third-party web applications.
