New Release: Tails 6.16

Follow our installation instructions:

Terasic Atum A3 Nano Integrates Altera Agilex 3 FPGA

Terasic has introduced the Atum A3 Nano on Crowd Supply, offering a compact FPGA development board based on Altera’s Agilex 3 series. It provides a capable platform for embedded applications requiring high-speed logic and moderate compute performance.

MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LMX91, a compact SoM powered by NXP’s energy-efficient i.MX 91 processor. Designed for smart devices, the module targets applications such as industrial gateways, EV chargers, smart home systems, medical platforms, and building automation.

Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments

Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.

AAEON Expands UP Line with Twin Lake SBCs Based on Intel Core 3

AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.

GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback

Coming a little over a month after GStreamer 1.26.1, GStreamer 1.26.2 is here to add a new Skia-based video compositor element, workaround crashes with the D3D12 video decoder on NVIDIA GPUs, which occurred when changing the resolution, and further improve the performance of the dav1d AV1 decoder.

How to Install Linux Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu 25.04 and Ubuntu 24.10

Linux kernel 6.15 was released on May 25th, 2025, with new features like Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and more.

OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now

OBS Studio 31.1 promises several new features, including Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

GNOME 48.2 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 48.1, the GNOME 48.2 release is here to add two extra wallpapers celebrating Pride month, support for restoring tiled/maximized windows to the correct monitor, support for using opaque dma-buf formats substitutes for scanout, and fix the launch of terminal commands from the run dialog.

PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.2 Conformant

Only six months after reaching Vulkan 1.1 conformance, the PanVK open-source graphics driver for ARM Mali GPUs is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.2 specification on Mali-G610 GPUs. With that crossed from the list, Collabora is now working on updating PanVK’s Vulkan specification to Vulkan 1.3 and Vulkan 1.4.

NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion

Highlights of the NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series include support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module to enable usage of features on some displays that are incompatible with VRR.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display

The biggest selling point of the TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop is its 1000 nits HDR (High Dynamic Range) mini-LED matte display with 2560×1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, and extremely fast 300 Hz refresh rates. The new display is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB GDDR7 graphics card.

Archinstall 3.0.7 Arch Linux Menu-Based Installer Adds Support for Btrfs Snapshots

Archinstall 3.0.7 is here to introduce a new option in the disk configuration menu that lets users configure a Btrfs snapshot type that can be set to either Snapper or Timeshift when choosing to install Arch Linux with the Btrfs file system. This release also moves the disk encryption configuration into the disk config menu.

WebRTC support has been improved as well in GStreamer 1.26.2 with the implementation of a new Janus Video Room WebRTC source element, as well as the ability to allow the webrtcsrc component to wait for a webrtcsink producer to initiate the connection.

Read on

Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Windows TCO, Security Issues, FUD, and Running Proprietary Things in GNU/Linux
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Plasma 6.4 second beta includes several bugfixes, some of notable bugfixes include
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
Kernel, Btrfs, and Mesa
Red Hat Sponsored 'Journalism' and Red Hat's Site Promoting Misleading Hype (Slop as "Intelligence")
A Big Change for Ubuntu Linux Releases Is Here
Canonical, the company that develops the Ubuntu Linux distribution
Mozilla: Spying at Firefox ("Data@Mozilla") and Rust Cargo Cult
Microsoft Pushing Proprietary Stuff as "Open", More Proprietary Traps
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.31, and Linux 6.14.9
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.31 kernel
Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch, first devices with Android 16
Web Browsers: Curl 8.14.0, Bewildering Product Sunset (Arc), and High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Windows 10 Is Reaching Its End of Life. Keep Your Computer Working With Zorin OS.
On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
openSUSE’s Agama 15 Installer Arrives with Usability Upgrades
openSUSE's new Agama installer v15 lands with major usability improvements
LXD 6.4 Lands with UI Enhancements, Smarter Shutdown Logic
LXD 6.4 system container manager introduces new CLI options, updated UI features, and better shutdowns, clusters, and storage handling
Mythbuntu: What Happened to Ubuntu for TV?
There have been many attempts at building the perfect HTPC (Home Theater PC) platform, and some, like Kodi
Ubuntu Fixes Vanishing Install Button in Software Updater
The install button in Software Updater (née Update Manager)
Newer Intel GPU Support Now Available on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support has been added to the Intel Graphics Preview
Radxa ROCK 4D SBC – A Raspberry Pi lookalike powered by Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 6 TOPS AI accelerator
Radxa provides support for Debian Linux, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot
MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use
MYIR provides Linux 6.6.36 support for the MYC-LMX91
It’s okay to be partial to your work
I often see leaders in open source projects not wanting to promote their own work in the interest of fairness
Linux Kernel 6.16, LSFMM+BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel (known as "OSPM") Summit
A kernel developer plays with Home Assistant: case studies
we'll look at how Home Assistant was used to solve some real problems
Debian AI General Resolution withdrawn
early draft to the Debian-project mailing list to ask for help and to give other developers time to provide input or develop their own counter-proposals
SteamOS destroys Windows
Never forget that everything you do in KDE is impactful
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show on RHEL, GNU/Linux Commands Every Beginner Should Know, MakuluLinux, and Linux Matters
Red Hat/IBM Buying Fake 'Journalism' About Themselves, Fedora Plans Party Tomorrow
No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.
AMD Releases Linux Drivers for Radeon RX 9060 XT and AI Pro R9700
AMD has quietly released new Linux drivers for its latest graphics cards
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Android Auto wants to let you play videos while driving, but it's not what you think
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications
Thunderbird 139 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
The Chromebook Plus Might Be the Best Choice For Linux Newbies
Have you been wanting to try out Linux
Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin – A Brief Walkthrough
Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed Plucky Puffin, released in April 2025
Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments
It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
GNU/Linux Becoming Mainstream on Laptops and Desktops [original]
GNU/Linux earned respect and is no longer being talked about as an 'underdog'
