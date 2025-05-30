news
GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback
Coming a little over a month after GStreamer 1.26.1, GStreamer 1.26.2 is here to add a new Skia-based video compositor element, workaround crashes with the D3D12 video decoder on NVIDIA GPUs, which occurred when changing the resolution, and further improve the performance of the dav1d AV1 decoder.
WebRTC support has been improved as well in GStreamer 1.26.2 with the implementation of a new Janus Video Room WebRTC source element, as well as the ability to allow the webrtcsrc component to wait for a webrtcsink producer to initiate the connection.