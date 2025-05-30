GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback

AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.

Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LMX91, a compact SoM powered by NXP’s energy-efficient i.MX 91 processor. Designed for smart devices, the module targets applications such as industrial gateways, EV chargers, smart home systems, medical platforms, and building automation.

Terasic has introduced the Atum A3 Nano on Crowd Supply, offering a compact FPGA development board based on Altera’s Agilex 3 series. It provides a capable platform for embedded applications requiring high-speed logic and moderate compute performance.

Coming a little over a month after GStreamer 1.26.1, GStreamer 1.26.2 is here to add a new Skia-based video compositor element, workaround crashes with the D3D12 video decoder on NVIDIA GPUs, which occurred when changing the resolution, and further improve the performance of the dav1d AV1 decoder.

Linux kernel 6.15 was released on May 25th, 2025, with new features like Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and more.

OBS Studio 31.1 promises several new features, including Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 48.1, the GNOME 48.2 release is here to add two extra wallpapers celebrating Pride month, support for restoring tiled/maximized windows to the correct monitor, support for using opaque dma-buf formats substitutes for scanout, and fix the launch of terminal commands from the run dialog.

Only six months after reaching Vulkan 1.1 conformance, the PanVK open-source graphics driver for ARM Mali GPUs is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.2 specification on Mali-G610 GPUs. With that crossed from the list, Collabora is now working on updating PanVK’s Vulkan specification to Vulkan 1.3 and Vulkan 1.4.

Highlights of the NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series include support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module to enable usage of features on some displays that are incompatible with VRR.

The biggest selling point of the TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop is its 1000 nits HDR (High Dynamic Range) mini-LED matte display with 2560×1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, and extremely fast 300 Hz refresh rates. The new display is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB GDDR7 graphics card.