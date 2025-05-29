news
PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.2 Conformant
Only six months after reaching Vulkan 1.1 conformance, the PanVK open-source graphics driver for ARM Mali GPUs is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.2 specification on Mali-G610 GPUs. With that crossed from the list, Collabora is now working on updating PanVK’s Vulkan specification to Vulkan 1.3 and Vulkan 1.4.
The updated PanVK driver with Vulkan 1.2 conformance should be available as part of an upcoming release of the open-source Mesa graphics stack. The latest Mesa 25.1 graphics stack series has already brought numerous improvements to the PanVK open-source Vulkan driver for ARM Mali GPUs.