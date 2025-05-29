Free and Open Source Software, and Review

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Terasic Atum A3 Nano Integrates Altera Agilex 3 FPGA

Terasic has introduced the Atum A3 Nano on Crowd Supply, offering a compact FPGA development board based on Altera’s Agilex 3 series. It provides a capable platform for embedded applications requiring high-speed logic and moderate compute performance.

MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LMX91, a compact SoM powered by NXP’s energy-efficient i.MX 91 processor. Designed for smart devices, the module targets applications such as industrial gateways, EV chargers, smart home systems, medical platforms, and building automation.

Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments

Klinge is a compact FPGA-based headless computer designed by Lone Dynamics Corporation. It targets secure networking and long-term Linux applications, and can be used as a blade server in modular enclosures or standalone setups.

AAEON Expands UP Line with Twin Lake SBCs Based on Intel Core 3

AAEON has introduced two new additions to its UP developer board series: the UP Squared TWL and UP Squared Pro TWL. Built on the Intel Core 3 processor platform, previously known as Twin Lake, these boards target energy-efficient industrial and edge applications with a focus on cost-effective performance.

Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition

The Armbian team has released version 25.5, bringing expanded hardware compatibility, improved system tools, and a growing library of post-install application modules. The update also coincides with Armbian being recognized by NetBox Labs with a 2025 NetBox Hero Award for its role in open infrastructure innovation.

DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

9to5Linux

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display

The biggest selling point of the TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 laptop is its 1000 nits HDR (High Dynamic Range) mini-LED matte display with 2560×1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, and extremely fast 300 Hz refresh rates. The new display is paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB GDDR7 graphics card.

Archinstall 3.0.7 Arch Linux Menu-Based Installer Adds Support for Btrfs Snapshots

Archinstall 3.0.7 is here to introduce a new option in the disk configuration menu that lets users configure a Btrfs snapshot type that can be set to either Snapper or Timeshift when choosing to install Arch Linux with the Btrfs file system. This release also moves the disk encryption configuration into the disk config menu.

Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications

Highlights of Thunderbird 139 include new ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions for email notifications, enterprise policy implementation to allow granular in-app notification control, support for manually sorting folders in the folder pane, and customizable row count for Cards View in the Appearance settings.

Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04

Powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.05 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built using the latest Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

Built from the same sources as Red Hat Enterprise Linux and fully compatible with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 release, AlmaLinux OS 10 introduces support for Simple Protocol for Independent Computing Environments (SPICE), a tech-preview of KVM virtualization support for the IBM Power architecture, Secure Boot support for ARM platforms, and support for frame pointers for diagnosing and optimizing your applications.

Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series

Firefox 140 promises a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view. For Android users, it adds a “Select All” option for bookmarks.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Free and Open Source Software, and Review

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2025

SteamOS destroys Windows

  
Never forget that everything you do in KDE is impactful

 
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 7th generation (Gen7) of their TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux laptop, designed for those who are in the market for a gaming notebook with maximum power.

 
No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore

  
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More

  
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.

 
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
AMD Releases Linux Drivers for Radeon RX 9060 XT and AI Pro R9700

  
AMD has quietly released new Linux drivers for its latest graphics cards

 
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10

  
Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.

 
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04

  
KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
Thunderbird 139 Adds ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ Actions to Email Notifications

  
Thunderbird 139 is out now as the latest stable version of this popular, open-source, free, and cross-platform email, address book, chat, news, and calendar client for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.


  
 


 
Radxa ROCK 4D SBC – A Raspberry Pi lookalike powered by Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 6 TOPS AI accelerator

  
Radxa provides support for Debian Linux, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use

  
MYIR provides Linux 6.6.36 support for the MYC-LMX91

 
It’s okay to be partial to your work

  
Games: Watchword, Brany Skeldalu, SteamOS

  
Today in Techrights

  
Linux Kernel 6.16, LSFMM+BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel (known as "OSPM") Summit

  
A kernel developer plays with Home Assistant: case studies

  
Debian AI General Resolution withdrawn

  
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show on RHEL, GNU/Linux Commands Every Beginner Should Know, MakuluLinux, and Linux Matters

  
Red Hat/IBM Buying Fake 'Journalism' About Themselves, Fedora Plans Party Tomorrow

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
The Chromebook Plus Might Be the Best Choice For Linux Newbies

  
Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin – A Brief Walkthrough

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Klinge FPGA Computer Targets Secure, Headless Linux Deployments

  
Games: Lambda Fortress, Splitgate 2, Zombies vs Vampires Fest, Winnie the Pooh in Winnie's Hole, and More

  
GNU/Linux Becoming Mainstream on Laptops and Desktops [original]

  
GNU/Linux earned respect and is no longer being talked about as an 'underdog'

 
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Kernel and Graphics News and Developments

  
Applications: Touchegg, Flexbar, and Better Programs Than Man Pages

  
Gaming: Steam Deck Games Support Expands (GNU/Linux), Retro Reviewed

  
Open Hardware/Modding: OPNsense 25.1.7, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Postgres-Related Releases: CloudNativePG 1.26.0 and 1.25.2, pg_ivm 1.11, pgmoneta 0.17

  
today's leftovers

  
WebCamControl is a GUI app for controlling properties of a webcam

  
This lean Linux distro can give your Windows 10 PC an extra 5 to 10 years of life

  
Android Leftovers

  
DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups

  
The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity

  
Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi CM5 fanless Panel PC tested with Raspberry Pi OS

  
We’ve already had a look at the hardware of Chipsee’s 15.6-inch industrial touch panel PC in the first part of the review, before booting it to Raspberry Pi OS

 
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian

  
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian’s “Stable” branch, featuring a customised Xfce desktop

 
Should you ever pay for Linux? 5 times I would - and why

  
Linux is free, but that doesn't mean you should never consider spending a little cash on it

 
Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series

  
Now that Firefox 139 has been promoted to the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major release, Firefox 140, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a look at the changes.

 
today's howtos

  
Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Games: Myst, Into the Restless Ruins, MEGANAUT, and More

  
Hardware Leftovers

  
Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 139 open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on May 27th, 2025.

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
ClonOS is a FreeBSD based distro for virtual hosting platform and appliance

  
Today in Techrights

  
