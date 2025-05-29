news
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Frigoligo is a wallabag client - LinuxLinks
Frigoligo is a wallabag client crafted using Flutter. Its core philosophy is to prioritize pragmatism and adhere to best practices when it makes sense.
This is free and open source software.
yeTTY views logs from serial ports - LinuxLinks
yeTTY is an application for embedded developers to view logs from a serial port.
This is free and open source software.
Amsam - image cropping tool - LinuxLinks
It lets you change the aspect ratio of a photo without opening a calculator or drawing a selection rectangle. Amsam lets one quickly preview a photograph under different aspect ratios and make a crop. Despite being simple to compute, this is not easily done in feature-rich software. For example, you’ll have to first open a calculator and manually find the new dimensions in order to do this in GIMP.
The goal of Amsam is to be an “aspect ratio explorer”, rather than just a cropper. It helps one review their compositional choices under popular aspect ratios.
This is free and open source software.
SkyEmu is a Game Boy Advance, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and DS emulator - LinuxLinks
SkyEmu is a low level GameBoy, GameBoy Color, Game Boy Advance, and DS emulator.
Its primary focus is to preserve these great systems for future generations while providing a good user experience through a good mixture of tradeoffs of accuracy, performance, features and usability.
This is free and open source software.
iRasptek Raspberry Pi 5 8GB Starter Kit Review - LinuxLinks
The iRasptek Raspberry Pi 5 8GB Starter Kit gives you everything you need to get started with your adventures with the Pi 5.