Debian Day 2025 and More Debian Bits
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debian Day 2025 - call for celebration
Each year on August the 16th, we celebrate the Debian Project Anniversary.
Several communities around the world join us in celebrating "Debian Day" with local events, parties, or gatherings.
Clint Adams: Potted meat is viewed differently by different cultures
I've been working on a multi-label email classification model. It's been a frustrating slog, fraught with challenges, including a lack of training data. Labeling emails is labor-intensive and error-prone. Also, I habitually delete certain classes of email immediately after its usefulness has been reduced.
Yves-Alexis Perez: Running autopkgtests locally
As a small addendum to the last post, here are the relevant commands #debci helpfully provided.
First, you need to install the autopkgtest package, obviously: [...]