Evan Hahn ☛ Simple script to sort Markdown lists
But all the tools I tried will sort this incorrectly because of the Markdown formatting…so I wrote a simple Deno script.
Evan Hahn ☛ Notes from May 2025
A roundup of my notes from May 2025. I also did this last month, the month before, the month before that, and so on…
Rlang ☛ A Guide to Using techtonique.net’s API and rush for simulating and plotting Stochastic Scenarios
Yesterday’s blog post demonstrated how to use the (work in progress) stochastic simulation API provided by techtonique.net, to generate scenarios. 100 API requests are now (and forever) offered to every user, no matter the pricing tier. We explored how to simulate paths using the popular: [...]
Kostas Anagnostou ☛ Async compute all the things
GPUs make work parallelism very easy by design: each drawcall/dispatch shader instruction operates on batches of vertices, pixels, threads in general at the same time automatically. On the other hand, GPU work is pipelined, its architecture comprises various specialised (fixed function like input assembler, raster) and programmable (like Streaming Multiprocessor/SM) units connected by queues and depending on the nature of the work, a particular unit can become a bottleneck leaving the rest of the GPU underutilised.
We see this quite often in modern engines: rendering might start with some compute shader work to calculate a fluid simulation for example, followed by a GPU skinning pass both often memory and ALU bound, then by a shadow pass, a z-prepass maybe and a g-buffer pass, work that is mainly bottlenecked by geometry processing, i.e. vertex and triangle throughput. Then, for the rest of the frame the GPU transitions to more intensive pixel processing work, either with pixel or compute shaders, stressing again ALUs, caches and memory bandwidth.
Benjamin Esham ☛ Curate your shell history
For myself, I don’t want my shell history to be opt-in. But I can make it easier to remove the typos and dead ends. I came up with this zsh function to facilitate that: [...]
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 601
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
