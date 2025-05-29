news
Web Browsers: Curl 8.14.0, Bewildering Product Sunset (Arc), and High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.14.0
Welcome to another curl release.
Tedium ☛ The Era Of The Bewildering Product Sunset
Arc was an influential browser, and likely led Google to add some fresh polish to Chrome. Browser extensions exist that make it possible to make Chrome work more like Arc. Hell, last night I came across an open-source project that allows users to reskin Vivaldi to work like Arc. (I tried it out; amusing, but I’m happy with what I have.)
Security Week ☛ Chrome 137, Firefox 139 Patch High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Google and Mozilla on Tuesday announced the release of Chrome 137 and Firefox 139, with patches for a total of 21 vulnerabilities between the two browsers, including three rated high severity.