Another update on the Fedoraproject Datacenter Move
Another update on the Fedoraproject Datacenter Move – Fedora Community Blog
Summary: there have been some delays, the current target switch week to the new Datacenter is now the week of 2025-06-30. ( formerly 2025-05-16 ).
The plans we mentioned last month are all still in our plan, just moved out two weeks.
Why the delay? Well, there were some delays in getting networking setup in the new datacenter, but thats now been overcome and we are back on track, just with a delay.