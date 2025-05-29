news
Newer Intel GPU Support Now Available on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Quoting: Newer Intel GPU Support Now Available on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS - OMG! Ubuntu —
Users running the latest Ubuntu 25.04 release get full support for Intel Core Ultra integrated GPUs (‘Lunar Lake’) and Intel Arc B580 or B570 (‘Battlemage’) discrete GPUs out of the box.
But Ubuntu 24.04 LTS only provides basic support for the same GPUs, much of it back-ported as part of the Ubuntu 24.04.2 release earlier this year. Regular readers will remember the preview: it was made available for Ubuntu 24.10 last year.
Keen to ensure that its LTS users don’t miss out, Canonical and Intel have made the Intel Graphics Preview stack available for testing on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Those opting to join the Intel Graphics Preview on Ubuntu 24.04 will, according to Canonical, unlock “comprehensive functionality enablement within userspace packages essential for AI, compute, and media stacks.”