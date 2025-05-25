news
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.
Also new in Linux kernel 6.15 is a new API to receive information about mount and unmount events of filesystems, support for hardware-wrapped encryption keys in the block layer, support for 48-bit block addressing in the EROFS file system, and a new security hook for the io_uring subsystem giving security modules more control over what’s allowed.