Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on May 25, 2025



Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.

Also new in Linux kernel 6.15 is a new API to receive information about mount and unmount events of filesystems, support for hardware-wrapped encryption keys in the block layer, support for 48-bit block addressing in the EROFS file system, and a new security hook for the io_uring subsystem giving security modules more control over what’s allowed.

