GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

The fundamental paradox of driver maintenance presents itself: as hardware architectures evolve at an accelerating pace, the software layer interfacing with them must simultaneously maintain backward compatibility while embracing technological advancement. This technical exploration examines the multifaceted challenges of supporting legacy drivers across hardware evolution timescales measured in decades rather than years and presents architectural strategies that have proven effective in real-world implementations.

Drivers represent a unique class of software that straddles the boundary between hardware abstraction and operating system integration. Unlike application software, drivers must contend with both API/ABI compatibility requirements from the operating system above and hardware interface changes from below. This dual constraint creates what we term the "maintainer's dilemma" – the increasingly complex challenge of supporting legacy hardware without inhibiting innovation or compromising system stability.