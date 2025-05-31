Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Browsers, Coding, and Standards

Browsers don’t take these actions lightly, their role as guardians of user trust necessitates them. They delegate significant trust to CAs, and when that trust gets undermined, the browser’s own credibility suffers. As Chrome’s policy states, and today’s announcement reinforces, CAs must “provide value to Chrome end users that exceeds the risk of their continued inclusion.” This isn’t just boilerplate; it’s the yardstick.

Incident reports and ongoing monitoring provide what little visibility exists into the operational realities of the numerous CAs our ecosystem relies upon. When that visibility reveals “patterns of concerning behavior,” the calculus of trust shifts. Root program managers scrutinize incident reports to assess CAs’ compliance, security practices, and, crucially, their commitment to actual improvement.