Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Hacker Public Radio, Risky Business, and More
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 834: It Was Cool In 2006
This week Jonathan chats with Ben Meadors and Rob Campbell about the boatload of software Microsoft just released as Open Source! What’s the motivation, why is the new Edit interesting, and what’s up with Copilot? Watch to find out!
Hacker Public Radio ☛ Hacker Public Radio ~ The Technology Community Podcast
norrist describes how you can be a real hacker and run BSD
RiskyBiz ☛ Risky Business #793 -- Scattered Spider is hijacking MX records - Risky Business Media
Brian Krebs eats a 6.3Tbps DDoS … ‘cause that’s how you demo your packet cannon
Iranian behind 2019 Baltimore ransomware mysteriously appears in North Carolina and pleads guilty
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] DELEG: Changing the DNS engine in flight again
Geoff Huston discuss the new IETF DELEG Working Group activity, which is looking to change how zones are delegated in the DNS protocol.