news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 29, 2025



Quoting: Radxa ROCK 4D SBC - A Raspberry Pi lookalike powered by Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 6 TOPS AI accelerator - CNX Software —

Radxa provides support for Debian Linux, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot. The NPU is supported by the Rockchip RKNN SDK for AI model deployment, like for other Rockchip SoCs with a built-in AI accelerator. The ROCK 4 family documentation has not been updated for the ROCK 4D, so none of the images are available for download right now. It’s probably just a matter of a few days or weeks.

We also mentioned that Radxa ROCK 4D was added to Linux 6.15, and at this time, it means UART, the SD Card, Ethernet, USB, and the RTC are working with mainline Linux, although only three USB ports are usable, and the top left is used for maskrom. Note that those limitations only apply to mainline Linux, and everything (or almost everything) should work on the vendor-provided images.