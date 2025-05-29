news
GNOME 48.2 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
Coming one and a half months after GNOME 48.1, the GNOME 48.2 release is here to add two extra wallpapers celebrating Pride month, support for restoring tiled/maximized windows to the correct monitor, support for using opaque dma-buf formats substitutes for scanout, and fix the launch of terminal commands from the run dialog.
The Settings (GNOME Control Center) app has been updated to fix the display of multiple GPU names with NVIDIA graphics cards on desktop PCs in the About panel, as well as to improve password generation logic and use EFF’s Wordlists for Random Passphrases for the password generator in the System panel.