news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2025



Quoting: Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project —

The software stack is built around OpenWRT, which supports the T113-S3 with a mainline Linux kernel. Packages such as MQTT brokers, SQL databases, and web servers are already available through OpenWRT.

The smart home server board measures just 70 by 50 millimeters and includes features such as 100 Mbit Ethernet with optional Power-over-Ethernet, USB 2.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and built-in WiFi and Bluetooth.