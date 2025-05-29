Windows TCO, Security Issues, FUD, and Running Proprietary Things in GNU/Linux

Windows 10 is staring down the barrel of Microsoft's gun. The "End of 10" is nigh. But when Windows 10 reaches its end of its life on October 14th, there are a wealth of free options available that will run on anything going. (As the meme puts it, Windows 11 has a list of specifications it requires, but the list for Linux is "electricity.") The snag is that many Windows users will have some app which they just can't live without. You are not alone. You might be able to take it with you.

There are two main routes open: run a copy of real Windows in a VM, or run a tool that lets Windows programs run under Linux. Both lead to further choices: if you use a VM, what VM? And if you use a runtime, which one?