A Big Change for Ubuntu Linux Releases Is Here
Since the mid-2000s, Ubuntu has been dedicated to a strict (by Linux standards) release cycle, holding public releases until April and October of every year. Ubuntu 24.10 came out in October of last year, and we saw the release of Ubuntu 25.04 in April, for example. Snapshots are introducing smaller, progressive releases in the intervening months, and before beta releases.
You might be thinking this sounds like a switch to a rolling release cycle or a monthly point release. It's neither of those things, though. Instead, Canonical is bringing forward the latest software updates with snapshots for testing purposes only. Jon Seager, VP Engineering at Canonical, explained why the change is happening...