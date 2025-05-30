Best Free and Open Source Software

news
Amfora is a terminal browser for the Gemini protocol - LinuxLinks
Amfora aims to be the best looking Gemini client with the most features… all in the terminal. It does not support Gopher or other non-Web protocols.
This is free and open source software.
chkservice is a terminal-based tool for managing systemd units - LinuxLinks
chkservice is a tool for managing systemd units.
This is free and open source software.
Plover is a stenography engine - LinuxLinks
Plover is part of the Open Steno Project. The Open Steno Project’s goal is to provide everything you need to learn machine shorthand on your own, from free software, to cheap hardware, to learning resources.
This is free and open source software which runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Spelling Bee helps you learn new words - LinuxLinks
Use Spelling Bee to enhance your English vocabulary while having fun.
This is free and open source software.
4 Best Free and Open Source GUI Bookmark Managers - LinuxLinks
As Pocket is not open source software, users will need to migrate away. In this article, we focus on open source GUI-based bookmark managers. The featured software lets you effectively manage your bookmarks for websites. Hopefully, there’s something here to meet your specific requirements.
If you’re looking for CLI tools, they are covered in this roundup. We’ll be compiling a separate roundup for web-based tools shortly
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Nelson is a numerical computational language - LinuxLinks
Originally inspired by languages like MATLAB© and Octave, Nelson offers users a lightweight yet feature-rich experience. It is designed to be easy to learn and use, with an emphasis on performance and flexibility.
It has sophisticated data structures (including cell, struct, linear systems, …), an interpreter and a high level programming language. Nelson has been developed to be an open/modular system where an user can define these own data types and operations on these data types by using overload.
This is free and open source software.