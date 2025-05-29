news
Games: Watchword, Brany Skeldalu, SteamOS
GamingOnLinux ☛ Watchword gives the Balatro treatment to an anagram word game
Watchword is an anagram roguelike, pulling in some clear energy from Balatro as you play with words using rule-breaking synergies and combos. The game will have Native Linux and Steam Deck support, with a demo now available to try made with Godot.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro dungeon crawler Brany Skeldalu gets a Linux version and source code re-release
Gates of Skeldal (Czech: Brány Skeldalu) originally released in 1998 and recently it gained a Native Linux version along with a source code re-release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Workshop support comes to Civilization VII in June with a new update out now
Firaxis are still working to improve Civilization VII, with a big update coming in June and a smaller update out now. Recently, the game unfortunately hit Mostly Negative on all the recent reviews, so they've got their work cut out for them.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Becoming Saint mixes a roguelike with a mini medieval real-time strategy
With a demo that's just been released and a full release date announced, Becoming Saint looks like a clever blending of genres. It has Native Linux support and will see a full release on July 15th. Really love the style of this one and the gameplay looks really fun too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.9 Beta has fixes for ROG Ally, Legion Go S, booting on Strix Point
Valve continue hammering away at the code for SteamOS to get it working nicely on more devices and hardware, with SteamOS 3.7.9 Beta bringing more fixes.