Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS has reached End-Of-Life (EOL)
Quoting: Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS has reached End-Of-Life (EOL) – Ubuntu Studio —
This means that the KDE Plasma, audio, video, graphics, photography, and publishing components of your system will no longer receive updates, plus we at Ubuntu Studio won’t support it after 29-May-2025, though your base packages from Ubuntu will continue to receive security updates from Ubuntu until 2027 since Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud and Ubuntu Core continue to receive updates.
See the Ubuntu Studio 24.04 LTS Release Notes for upgrade instructions.
No single release of any operating system can be supported indefinitely, and Ubuntu Studio has no exception to this rule.