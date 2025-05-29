news
Mythbuntu: What Happened to Ubuntu for TV?
Because Mythbuntu was officially recognized as a "flavor" of Ubuntu—like Kubuntu and Xubuntu—it was maintained and updated in lock-step with the main Ubuntu OS. Although, eventually, Mythbuntu only updated on the LTS (Long-Term Stable) release cycle because HTPC users don't want updates that could potentially brick their computers and require a reinstallation. An HTPC has to offer the flexibility of a computer, but the reliability of an appliance, after all.
Mythbuntu left out almost all the general-purpose apps that are typically in a Linux distro that aren't related to being an HTPC, and packed in only apps that are useful for HTPC functions. This made it easy to simply grab a computer, install Mythbuntu and be ready to go, rather than take a general-purpose Linux distro and then manually configuring MythTV on it.