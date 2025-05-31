Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.21, the Alpine Linux 3.22 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2 desktop environments, as well as the replacement of the gummiboot (formerly systemd-boot) boot manager with systemd-efistub.

GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback

Coming a little over a month after GStreamer 1.26.1, GStreamer 1.26.2 is here to add a new Skia-based video compositor element, workaround crashes with the D3D12 video decoder on NVIDIA GPUs, which occurred when changing the resolution, and further improve the performance of the dav1d AV1 decoder.

How to Install Linux Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu 25.04 and Ubuntu 24.10

Linux kernel 6.15 was released on May 25th, 2025, with new features like Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and more.

OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now

OBS Studio 31.1 promises several new features, including Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

GNOME 48.2 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 48.1, the GNOME 48.2 release is here to add two extra wallpapers celebrating Pride month, support for restoring tiled/maximized windows to the correct monitor, support for using opaque dma-buf formats substitutes for scanout, and fix the launch of terminal commands from the run dialog.

PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.2 Conformant

Only six months after reaching Vulkan 1.1 conformance, the PanVK open-source graphics driver for ARM Mali GPUs is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.2 specification on Mali-G610 GPUs. With that crossed from the list, Collabora is now working on updating PanVK’s Vulkan specification to Vulkan 1.3 and Vulkan 1.4.

NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion

Highlights of the NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series include support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module to enable usage of features on some displays that are incompatible with VRR.

LinuxGizmos.com

PocketBeagle 2 Rev A1 Upgrades to Quad-Core AM6254 Processor

BeagleBoard.org has released an updated revision of the PocketBeagle 2 featuring the Texas Instruments AM6254 processor. The new Rev A1 replaces the earlier AM6232-based Rev A0, offering a significant performance boost with no change in pricing. The upgraded AM6254 brings a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an integrated GPU, targeting more demanding embedded applications.

Banana Pi Previews BPI-R4 Pro Router Board with MediaTek MT7988A and Wi-Fi 7 Support

Banana Pi has revealed early details about the BPI-R4 Pro, an upcoming router board powered by the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880). Designed as a successor to the BPI-R4, it targets high-speed wireless and wired networking for applications such as Wi-Fi 7 access points and multi-gigabit gateways.

Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project

Olimex has recently highlighted a new open-source hardware and software project aimed at creating a €20 smart home server. The initiative was introduced during a lightning talk at TuxCon 2025, a community-driven open-source conference held earlier this month in Bulgaria.

Terasic Atum A3 Nano Integrates Altera Agilex 3 FPGA

Terasic has introduced the Atum A3 Nano on Crowd Supply, offering a compact FPGA development board based on Altera’s Agilex 3 series. It provides a capable platform for embedded applications requiring high-speed logic and moderate compute performance.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.16

Follow our installation instructions:

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 31, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation
Ubuntu has shipped on a predictable, six-month cadence for two decades
Linux and Free Software Leftovers
FOSS mostly
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
good and bad
21st Anniversary: Another Good Year for the Tux (and Gnu) [original]
So far this year GNU/Linux is making huge strides and in the past few days we served over a million requests per day
Tails 6.16 Arrives with Updated Tor Browser
Tails 6.16 privacy-focused Linux distro is out now with Tor Browser 14.5.3
Konsole tab layouts and KDE is finally getting a native virtual machine manager called "Karton"
Some KDE updates
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion
NVIDIA 575 has been released today as the latest production-ready branch of NVIDIA’s graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems.
 
Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project
The software stack is built around OpenWRT, which supports the T113-S3 with a mainline Linux kernel
Nobara Linux: Fedora’s Wild Side, Unleashed
Nobara Linux is named after the character Nobara Kugisaki in the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen
Updating your Windows 10 PC? I found a Linux distro that can give it 5 to 10 more years of life
Don't throw away your old system just yet
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Security and FUD Leftovers
Security and CISA stuff
Hackaday Projects, Including IcePI Zero
Hardware hacking
GNU/Linux and Free Software Videos
this past week's
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free Software and Application Leftovers
Applications mostly
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware stories
Bringing Kubernetes Back to Debian and XMPP/Jabber Debian 13 Trixie News
Some Debian updates
Games: Latest on Steam and SuperTuxKart 1.5 RC
some gaming picks
OpenBSD and DragonflyBSD Picks
BSD stuff
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
Microsoft UK Layoffs, Spyware, and Hype Over Mostly Worthless LLMs
mixture regarding Microsoft
today's howtos
a good chuck of them for Friday
Programming Leftovers
R and more
Android Leftovers
Google: Android Auto to receive support for video & web browsers
PipeWire 1.4.4 Enhances MIDI and libcamera Support
PipeWire 1.4.4 multimedia framework is a bugfix release that improves MIDI compatibility
Helwan Linux: A Made-in-Egypt Linux Distribution
Check out what this distro out of Egypt has to offer
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Proprietary Failures and Microsoft TCO/Layoffs
Proprietary downfalls
Games: REMATCH, ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN, and More
a few more picks
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KNOPPIX is a bootable Live system
KNOPPIX is a bootable Live system on CD, DVD or USB flash drives, consisting of a representative collection of Linux software
Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS has reached End-Of-Life (EOL)
Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS has reached the end of its three years of supported life provided by the Ubuntu Studio team
Another update on the Fedoraproject Datacenter Move
Here’s another update on the upcoming fedoraproject Datacenter move
GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback
The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.
How to Install Linux Kernel 6.15 on Ubuntu 25.04 and Ubuntu 24.10
Linux 6.15 is now the latest stable kernel, and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to do that via GUI and CLI methods.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 31.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
GNOME 48.2 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The GNOME Project has released GNOME 48.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series, featuring another round of fixes.
PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.2 Conformant
Collabora informs 9to5Linux that their PanVK open-source Vulkan driver for ARM Mali GPUs, developed as part of their Panfrost driver project, has reached today Vulkan 1.2 conformance.
A Big Change for Ubuntu Linux Releases Is Here
Canonical, the company that develops the Ubuntu Linux distribution
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly about GNU/Linux
Hardware and Python Development
mostly the latter
Debian Day 2025 and More Debian Bits
Debian leftovers
Mozilla: Spying at Firefox ("Data@Mozilla") and Rust Cargo Cult
3 picks
Windows TCO, Security Issues, FUD, and Running Proprietary Things in GNU/Linux
some leftovers
Security and Microsoft TCO
Security leftovers
Microsoft Pushing Proprietary Stuff as "Open", More Proprietary Traps
4 stories
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Plasma 6.4 second beta includes several bugfixes, some of notable bugfixes include
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.31, and Linux 6.14.9
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.31 kernel
Android Leftovers
Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch, first devices with Android 16
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS focus
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
Maui Release and Qt Gradle Plugin 1.3
KDE toolkits
Hardware Leftovers
FPGA Computer and more
Web Browsers: Curl 8.14.0, Bewildering Product Sunset (Arc), and High-Severity Vulnerabilities
bad old Web
Security Leftovers
only 4 more for now
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Hacker Public Radio, Risky Business, and More
new episodes and some such
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
Games: Queuedle, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Zotac Zone 2 Switches to GNU/Linux
gaming picks
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
Microsoft Layoffs and Proprietary Stuff Promoted for or by Microsoft
Microsoft leftovers
Windows 10 Is Reaching Its End of Life. Keep Your Computer Working With Zorin OS.
On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
Kernel, Btrfs, and Mesa
Linux news
Red Hat Sponsored 'Journalism' and Red Hat's Site Promoting Misleading Hype (Slop as "Intelligence")
really bad
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
openSUSE’s Agama 15 Installer Arrives with Usability Upgrades
openSUSE's new Agama installer v15 lands with major usability improvements
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Unveiled with 128 GB RAM, HDR Display
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 7th generation (Gen7) of their TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux laptop, designed for those who are in the market for a gaming notebook with maximum power.
LXD 6.4 Lands with UI Enhancements, Smarter Shutdown Logic
LXD 6.4 system container manager introduces new CLI options, updated UI features, and better shutdowns, clusters, and storage handling
Mythbuntu: What Happened to Ubuntu for TV?
There have been many attempts at building the perfect HTPC (Home Theater PC) platform, and some, like Kodi
Ubuntu Fixes Vanishing Install Button in Software Updater
The install button in Software Updater (née Update Manager)
Newer Intel GPU Support Now Available on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support has been added to the Intel Graphics Preview
Radxa ROCK 4D SBC – A Raspberry Pi lookalike powered by Rockchip RK3576 SoC with 6 TOPS AI accelerator
Radxa provides support for Debian Linux, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
MYIR Launches Sub-$100 i.MX 91 Board for Embedded and Industrial Use
MYIR provides Linux 6.6.36 support for the MYC-LMX91
It’s okay to be partial to your work
I often see leaders in open source projects not wanting to promote their own work in the interest of fairness
Games: Watchword, Brany Skeldalu, SteamOS
a handful from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Kernel 6.16, LSFMM+BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel (known as "OSPM") Summit
some Linux coverage
A kernel developer plays with Home Assistant: case studies
we'll look at how Home Assistant was used to solve some real problems
Debian AI General Resolution withdrawn
early draft to the Debian-project mailing list to ask for help and to give other developers time to provide input or develop their own counter-proposals