news
KNOPPIX is a bootable Live system
Quoting: KNOPPIX is a bootable Live system - LinuxLinks —
KNOPPIX is a bootable Live system on CD, DVD or USB flash drives, consisting of a representative collection of Linux software, automatic hardware detection, and support for many graphics cards, sound cards, SCSI and USB devices and other peripherals.
KNOPPIX can be used as a productive Linux system for the desktop, educational CD, rescue system, or adapted and used as a platform for commercial software product demos. It is not necessary to install anything on a hard disk. Due to on-the-fly decompression, the CD can have up to 2 GB of executable software installed on it (over 9GB on the DVD “Maxi” edition).